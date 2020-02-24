TIPPETT, Mary Phelia (Phil):
Peacefully on Saturday 22nd February 2020, aged 91. Dearly loved wife of the late Richard (Dick) Tippett. Mother & mother-in-law of Denise & Michael Hogan (Thames), Wayne & Joyce Tippett (Australia), Shann & Rochelle Tippett (Whangarei). Loved Nana of 12 grandchildren, Great-Nana of 21 & great-great-Nana to 3. Loved daughter of the late Joe & Phelia Potroz, sister & sister-in-law to the late Winnie & Bill Keegan, Pat & George Anscombe. All communications to Tippett Family can be sent to 19 Matakohe Place, RD 8, Whangarei. A service for Phil will be held at the Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford, on Thursday 27th February at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020