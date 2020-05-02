WILSON, Mary Elizabeth:
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30th, 2020, aged 83 years, after a life filled with adventures, challenges and success. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Loved mother of Elizabeth and Stuart. Loved mother-in-law of Stephen. Loved Nan of Priya and Halle. Loved sister of the late Margaret and favourite Aunt of David. Beloved sister-in-law of the extensive Wilson Clan in UK. All messages to the Wilson family, C/- 19 Manukaka Heights, Hurdon, New Plymouth or online at www.wabraham.co.nz/notices. Due to current circumstances a private service for Mary will be held with a memorial service to take place at a later date. We hope you will join us for the memorial service.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 2, 2020