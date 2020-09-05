WILSON, Mary Elizabeth:
Mary passed away on Thursday 30th April 2020, at Taranaki Base Hospital, aged 83 years. Due to Covid 19, we were unable to have a funeral service, therefore a Memorial Service for Mary will be held in the Chapel of W Abraham on Saturday September 12th 2020, at 2.00pm. All welcome to attend and share stories and memories of a much loved mother, wife, sister, aunt, nan, mother-in-law, friend and colleague. Should you be unable to attend, but would like to share in the service, it will be available by webcast, please contact Elizabeth on 027 366 5711 to obtain details.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 5, 2020