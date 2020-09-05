Mary WILSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary WILSON.
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
067575210
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 12, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Chapel of W Abraham
Death Notice

WILSON, Mary Elizabeth:
Mary passed away on Thursday 30th April 2020, at Taranaki Base Hospital, aged 83 years. Due to Covid 19, we were unable to have a funeral service, therefore a Memorial Service for Mary will be held in the Chapel of W Abraham on Saturday September 12th 2020, at 2.00pm. All welcome to attend and share stories and memories of a much loved mother, wife, sister, aunt, nan, mother-in-law, friend and colleague. Should you be unable to attend, but would like to share in the service, it will be available by webcast, please contact Elizabeth on 027 366 5711 to obtain details.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.