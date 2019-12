TOA, Matene (Marty):

Marty's family wish to sincerely thank all those who supported us over the days of his funeral. To the Pae Pae and Ringawera thank you so much. To everyone who sent flowers, baking, letters, cards, and Koha and to all who came to his service to help give him a wonderful send off, he would have loved it, thank you. As many addresses are unknown please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.