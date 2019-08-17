Matthew TALBOT

  • "Sorry to hear the passing of your son, Matthew. Our..."
    - Claudia & Roydon Knox
  • "TALBOT, Matthew: Dearest nephew. Always loved by Aunty Mary..."
    - Matthew TALBOT
    Published in: Taranaki Daily News
Death Notice

TALBOT, Matthew Gordon:
(formerly of Auckland). Died in England on August 8, 2019, aged 41 years, after a determined battle to overcome cancer. Passed in the presence of loving family. Beloved son of Michael and Beverley Talbot (Auckland). Dearly loved husband of Clare, and adored father of Luke (both in UK). Precious brother of Nicholas (Auckland), and Rhys (UK). Cherished nephew of James and Jeanette (Whanganui), and Mary and Murray (Bell Block).
Always in our hearts.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 17, 2019
