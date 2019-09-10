BOWYER,
Maureen Shillington:
Peacefully, at Taranaki Base Hospital, on Saturday, 7 September 2019. Much loved mother, grandmother, mother-in-law and friend. Now at rest with her husband John. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice Taranaki would be much appreciated. A service to celebrate Maureen's life will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, on Thursday, 12 September, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019