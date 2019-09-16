BROAD,
Maureen May (nee Siddells):
Peacefully at Te Rangimarie Hospice on Saturday, 14 September 2019, in her 81st year. Dearly loved wife of the late Thomas. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Douglas & Sukanya, Jackie & Kent Helms, and Nikki & Gareth Thompson. Cherished Nana of Sasithon; Milton, Ruby, and Scarlet; Addison, and Nathan. Messages to the Broad family may be left on Maureen's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/maureen. A service to celebrate Maureen's life will be held at Wesley Church, State Highway 45, Rahotu, on Thursday 19 September 2019 at 11.30am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2019