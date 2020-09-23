Maureen CANDY

Guest Book
  • "A TRUE GEM IN THE CROWN THINKING OF YOU ALL PAUL SHARON AND..."
    - sharon spiers
  • - Sharon Spiers
  • "Sorry to see that your Mum has passed Paula, thinking of..."
    - Alice Moffett
  • "Our thoughts are with Bruce,Carol An Family ,It is a sad..."
    - Mary hodson
  • "Our thoughts are with Paula and the Candy whanau. We'll..."
    - Albert & Christina Chow
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Rosary
Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2020
7:00 p.m.
St Joseph's Catholic Church
Powderham St
New Plymouth
View Map
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Sep. 24, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Joseph's Catholic Church
Powderham St
New Plymouth
View Map
Death Notice

CANDY,
Maureen Zita (nee Peebles):
Peacefully at Rhapsody Rest Home on Monday, 21 September 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Aged 94. Dearly loved wife of the late Chas. Cherished mother of Eileen and Michael Kirby; Ian and Karen; Marion; Neil and Dana; Bruce and Carol; Paula; Louise and Craig. Loved Nana of her 11 grandchildren and Great-Nana to 10 great-grandchildren. Messages to Maureen's family may be left on her tribute page at eagars.co.nz/maureen. Requiem Mass for Maureen will be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Powderham St, New Plymouth, on Thursday 24 September 2020, at 1.00pm. Rosary will be held in the church on Wednesday evening, at 7.00pm.
R.I.P.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.