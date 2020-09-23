CANDY,
Maureen Zita (nee Peebles):
Peacefully at Rhapsody Rest Home on Monday, 21 September 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Aged 94. Dearly loved wife of the late Chas. Cherished mother of Eileen and Michael Kirby; Ian and Karen; Marion; Neil and Dana; Bruce and Carol; Paula; Louise and Craig. Loved Nana of her 11 grandchildren and Great-Nana to 10 great-grandchildren. Messages to Maureen's family may be left on her tribute page at eagars.co.nz/maureen. Requiem Mass for Maureen will be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Powderham St, New Plymouth, on Thursday 24 September 2020, at 1.00pm. Rosary will be held in the church on Wednesday evening, at 7.00pm.
R.I.P.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2020