Maureen LICHTWARK

  • "Maureen looked after my grandparents many years ago and..."
    - Renee Doyle
  • "In memory of Maureen. She was a good friend to our mum in..."
  • "Will miss our doggy talks, RIP Maureen."
    - Diane Gregor
Hardings Funeral Services
17 Regent Street- Postal 605
Hawera , Taranaki
062788633
Death Notice

LICHTWARK,
Maureen Margaret
(nee Price):
Peacefully at Annie Brydon Lifecare, Hawera, on Tuesday 15th October 2019, aged 80 years. Wife of the late Bernard, loved mum of Brenda, Barry, Brian and Ann. Cherished nana of 12 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. Many thanks for the care of mum from the staff and management at Annie Brydon for their love and care over the last 7 years. Friends and family are invited to a graveside service at 11.30am, Friday 18th October 2019, at the Hawera Cemetery, where Maureen will be laid to rest with Bernard.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
