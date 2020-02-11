Maureen LONSDALE

Guest Book
  • "I'm so sorry to hear about Maureen's passing.She was always..."
    - Caroline Briggs
  • "Sending lots of love to Maureen's family. She was A very..."
    - Jenny Coulson
  • "My thoughts are with you all at this time, Lyn Kretschmar"
  • "Loved working with Maureen, condolences to the family. She..."
    - Sue Piper
  • "Maureen was a real inspiration and tower of strength and..."
    - Quentin Bright
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Joseph's Catholic Church
Powderham Street
New Plymouth
Death Notice

LONSDALE, Maureen:
Peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday 9th February 2020 at Taranaki Base Hospital, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray. Loved Mum and Mum-in-law of Tracey and Andrew Taemmler, Kyran and Kevin Payne, Sefton and Claire, and Maxine. Loved Granny to Seth, Ethan, Keegan, Shaylea, and Rhianna. All messages to the Lonsdale family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. Family and friends are invited to a service for Maureen at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Powderham Street, New Plymouth, on Thursday 13th February 2020 at 11.00am, followed by the interment at Awanui Cemetery.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
