McLEAN, Maureen Ada:
Peacefully at Thornleigh Park Rest Home on Sunday 23rd February 2020, aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Percy and good friend of Coco. Much loved Mum and Mum-in-law of Peter and Marlene, Brian and Mary, Christine and Ray, Heather and Vince, Judith, Sharyne and the late Lional, and Janet and Jeffrey. Loving Nana to all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. All messages to the McLean family, c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A celebration of Maureen's life will be held in the Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Friday 28th February 2020 at 10.30am followed by a private Cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020