PALMER, Maureen Monica:
Peacefully at home on Wednesday 21 October 2020, aged 77. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Haddy for 59 years. Adored Mum of Gerard and Susan, Mark and Jan, Stephen and Anne, Tony and Megan, Chris and Nicola, Miles and Emma, and David and Beth Cherished Nan of Michelle, and David; Aria, and Coby; Joni, Amy, Rosa, Nathan, and Theo; Audie, and Sam; Amelia, and Lauren. Great-Nan of Lucy. Messages to the Palmer family may be left on Maureen's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/maureen. Please consider a donation to Hospice Taranaki which may be made at the service. A Funeral Mass for Maureen will be held at the Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception, Miranda Street, Stratford, on Tuesday 27 October 2020 at 11.00am, followed by her burial at Kopuatama Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 23, 2020