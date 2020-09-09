PAYNE, Maureen (née Salt):
Formerly of New Plymouth, passed away peacefully at Powley Care Home, Auckland, on 31 August 2020, aged 86. Dearly loved wife of the late Reg; loved mum of Peter and Janet, Greg and Hydri, Brett (deceased) and Beth; adored grandma of Charlotte, Reece and Jessica. Loved sister of Frank, Karina, Cecily (all deceased) and Beverly. A private family service and cremation will take place in Auckland on Friday 11 September 2020. Maureen's ashes will then be laid to rest beside Reg at the Awanui Cemetery, New Plymouth, on Saturday 19 September 2020 at 10.30am. Family and friends welcome. Refreshments will be held following the service at The Stumble Inn, Merrilands.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 9 to Sept. 12, 2020