Maureen REID

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maureen REID.
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
1:00 p.m.
The Remembrance Chapel and Crematorium
10 Swans Road
New Plymouth
View Map
Death Notice

REID, Maureen Pearl
(nee Foreman):
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 15th January 2020, aged 85 years. Beloved wife of Doug. Dearly loved Mum of Peter and Donna. Loved Nana of Logan, Kane, Kendra, Darius, Katie and their families. Much loved sister of Max (deceased), Michael and Trevor. All messages to the Reid family, C/O PO Box 4016 New Plymouth 4340. A special thanks to the staff at Rhapsody Resthome, Phyllis Kettle (Manager of Rhapsody), Dr Matthew Dalman, Taranaki Base Hospital 4B staff and Hospice doctors and nurses for the wonderful care and compassion shown to Maureen. A service to celebrate the life of Maureen will be held in The Remembrance Chapel and Crematorium, 10 Swans Road, New Plymouth on Monday 20th January, 1.00pm.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Jan. 17, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.