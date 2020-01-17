REID, Maureen Pearl
(nee Foreman):
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 15th January 2020, aged 85 years. Beloved wife of Doug. Dearly loved Mum of Peter and Donna. Loved Nana of Logan, Kane, Kendra, Darius, Katie and their families. Much loved sister of Max (deceased), Michael and Trevor. All messages to the Reid family, C/O PO Box 4016 New Plymouth 4340. A special thanks to the staff at Rhapsody Resthome, Phyllis Kettle (Manager of Rhapsody), Dr Matthew Dalman, Taranaki Base Hospital 4B staff and Hospice doctors and nurses for the wonderful care and compassion shown to Maureen. A service to celebrate the life of Maureen will be held in The Remembrance Chapel and Crematorium, 10 Swans Road, New Plymouth on Monday 20th January, 1.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Jan. 17, 2020