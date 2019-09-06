EYNON, Maurice Wayne:
Sadly passed away on Tuesday 3rd September 2019, in his 69th year. Loved and adored Dad and Papa of Kerry, Casey, Lucca & Nikau Eynon, Mel, Steve, Kadey Bay & Reevey Bridgeman, Tara, Josh, Kale (Boy), Brookesta & Mad Simpson. Loved and cherished long-time friend of Jill Cochran. Dad will be laying at 5D Estate Grove, Inglewood, until Saturday 7th September 2019, then travel to Gibson Hall Manaia for an 11.00am Service. Burial at Manaia Cemetary. All communications addressed to Eynon Whanau, 50 Estate Grove, Inglewood 4330.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019