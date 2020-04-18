McKEE, Maurice Alan:
Passed away at Telford Rest Home on 14 April 2020. Aged 82 years. Beloved husband of Joy for 60 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Raymond and Miriam, Denise and Paul Kennedy, Neal and Pat, Sharron and Peter Schmidt. Loved Grandad and Great-Grandad. Due to the current circumstances a private cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Messages for Maurice's family may be left at www.vospers.co.nz or posted to McKee Family, c/- 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth 4310.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 18, 2020