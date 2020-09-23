MURRAY,
Maurice Moses ('Mo'):
Peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday 19th September 2020, at home. Much loved husband and soulmate of Kara (Kath). Devoted Dad of Kate, Glenny, Moppy, George, Michelle, Belinda, and Darren. Beloved Koko of all his moko and mokomoko. A service for Mo will be held on Thursday 24th September 2020 at St Paul's Cooperative Church 41 King Street, Opunake, at 11.00am. Followed by a burial at Orimupiko Urupa.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 23, 2020