Maurice MURRAY

  • "Deepest sympathies Kath and whanau Nora and Gary Hunn"
  • "It brings us great sadness that we won't hear the joy and..."
  • "I was very sad to hear the news that Mo has passed away...."
    - Gary & Lynne Morris
  • "My condolences to Kath and whanau. Mo was a happy, patient,..."
    - Bart Ockhuysen
  • "Sending our sympathy and love to the Murray whanau. A much..."
    - Christine & Graeme Corrigan
Hardings Funeral Services
17 Regent Street- Postal 605
Hawera , Taranaki
062788633
Service
Thursday, Sep. 24, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Paul's Cooperative Church
41 King Street
Opunake
Death Notice

MURRAY,
Maurice Moses ('Mo'):
Peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday 19th September 2020, at home. Much loved husband and soulmate of Kara (Kath). Devoted Dad of Kate, Glenny, Moppy, George, Michelle, Belinda, and Darren. Beloved Koko of all his moko and mokomoko. A service for Mo will be held on Thursday 24th September 2020 at St Paul's Cooperative Church 41 King Street, Opunake, at 11.00am. Followed by a burial at Orimupiko Urupa.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 23, 2020
