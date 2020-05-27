TITO-BARRETT,

Maurice Henry Taniwharau:

Patrica (Rusty) and Whanau wish to acknowledge all those for the mass amount of cards, flowers, phone calls and messages of condolence from Whanau and friends.

Maurice (Dad) is at Rest now and always within our hearts.

A special word of thanks to Dr Malcolm Dyer & Dr Paul Davis for the care you gave to Maurice over the years and for your support to our Whanau, Thank you. Also to all the staff at Eldon Lodge, thank you for your care of Maurice and Whanau. You will always be part of our Whanau.



