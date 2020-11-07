Maxine MATTHEWS

Guest Book
  • "Rest in peace beautiful. To jo-anne and family my thoughts..."
    - Debbie Brown
  • "Maxine we will miss tooting and waving and chatting to you..."
    - Nancy Henderson
  • "MATTHEWS, Maxine: 18 May 1940 – 4 November 2020 ..."
    - Maxine MATTHEWS
    Published in: Taranaki Daily News
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
067575210
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
Death Notice

MATTHEWS, Maxine:
Passed away peacefully on 4th November 2020, aged 80 years. Loved wife of the late Buddy. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lance and Karen, Jo-Anne and Cam Wilson (Canada), (Ruth, Max, and Wayne, all deceased), Brian, and Cathy. Nana of 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. All messages to the Matthews family, C/o PO Box 4016, New Plymouth, or online at wabraham.co.nz/notices. A service for Maxine will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, on Wednesday, 11th November 2020, at 10.30am.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 7, 2020
