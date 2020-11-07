MATTHEWS, Maxine:
Passed away peacefully on 4th November 2020, aged 80 years. Loved wife of the late Buddy. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lance and Karen, Jo-Anne and Cam Wilson (Canada), (Ruth, Max, and Wayne, all deceased), Brian, and Cathy. Nana of 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. All messages to the Matthews family, C/o PO Box 4016, New Plymouth, or online at wabraham.co.nz/notices. A service for Maxine will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, on Wednesday, 11th November 2020, at 10.30am.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 7, 2020