TWADELL, Maxine Gladys
(nee Laurence):
Died peacefully in Auckland on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Survived by her devoted husband Stuart, daughters Vicki, Debra & Shelley and their families. Maxine was a loving grandmother to Caelum, Harper and Lena and will be forever in our hearts and daily thoughts. We are sorry that we can't be with you as you are laid to rest with your parents Gladys & Alick Laurence in Inglewood Cemetery, but pleased that you are now safely back home.
Always on our minds,
forever in our hearts'
sorely missed xxx
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 26, 2020