Passed away peacefully at home in the care of her three loving daughters on Monday 17 August 2020. Beloved wife of David. Cherished mother of Glenda, Janine, Katrina and Dene, and Mark. Proud Nana of Keryn, Erika, Scott, Chrysta, Chloe and Zane, Kurt and Elise, Jordan, Madison, Jesse, Luke and Blake. Great-Gran Nan of Bridie and Millie. A strong, elegant lady loved dearly by her Family, Friends, Church Community and all who were fortunate to know her. A private farewell has been held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hibiscus Coast Hospice.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 18, 2020
