Peacefully passed away at Rhapsody Ultimate Care on Thursday 7 August 2020, in his 94th year. Dearly loved husband of the late June. Loved dad and father-in-law of Angela Hill, L'raine and Clyde Eason, and Wendyanne and David Batchelor. Loved grandad and great-grandad to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages can be sent to the 'Hill Family', c/- 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth 4310. In accordance with Max's wishes a private family service has been held.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 12, 2020
