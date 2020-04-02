GORDON,

Melissa (nee Smith):

Passed away peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by family and friends, on 31st March 2020. Loving mother to Michael, Timothy, and Max and devoted wife and partner to Alan. Sister to Clive and Jackie (New Plymouth), and sister-in-law to Bruce and Lynne (Sydney). Aunty to Sam and Charlotte, Alicia and Rhys. Melissa's calm and loving manner will be missed. Stoic in the face of her health battles Melissa had a smile and a kind word no matter what the world threw at her. Our many thanks to the MS Society and Home Support North, and latterly the staff at Whangarei Base Hospital and North Haven Hospice that attended to Melissa in her final weeks. A memorial service for Melissa will be held when the 'Lockdown' has ended.





