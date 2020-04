SYMES, Melissa Jane (Girl):

A year already since you left us Girl,

Life without you is not the same,

We often think and talk of you,

Always mentioning your name.

The kids are fine you'd be oh so proud so you'll never be forgotten,

You'll always be within their hearts,

In the memories you left behind in joyous thoughts and happiness that echoes in their minds.

Miss you and love you always

- Mum, Dad, Hayden, Tara, Kobi, Isaac and Jaxon