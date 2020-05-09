FOX, Melvyn (Mel):
Born 26th August 1954, and passed peacefully at home in the loving arms of his family on 3rd May 2020. Treasured husband of Maggie (nee Ferguson). Devoted dad of David and Jodi, Gareth and Danushka, Haydyn and Sherri, Rhiannon and Justin (dec) Edwards. Loving poppa of 15 grandchildren. Eldest son of the late Trevor and Muriel Fox (St Fagan's, Cardiff, UK) and brother of Cheryl and Ron, Lynne, Adrian and Claire. Son-in-law of Jock (dec) and Elsie Ferguson, and loved brother-in-law of John (dec), Elizabeth (dec), Heather and Craig Koch. A private family gathering has taken place and a gathering of friends and family will follow at a later date. The family offers our heartfelt thanks to Dr Geoffrey Putt, the staff of CareFirst Pharmacy and all the angels of Te Rangimarie Hospice.
Rest in peace, fy cariad.
Until we meet again.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 9, 2020