JENKINS, Melvyn (Mel):
Sadly passed away at Taranaki Base Hospital, New Plymouth, on Tuesday 1 December 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late 'Jossy'. Cherished father of Gina, Cub & Jaz, James, Simone, Pete & Dylan. Loving Grandpa of Ben, Caelyn, Lucan, and Poppy. Best friend of Dex. Loved brother of Goose.
Rest in peace
our precious Dad.
A service to farewell Mel will be held at the Taranaki Crematorium, Junction Road, New Plymouth, at 12.00 noon on Friday 4th December 2020.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Dec. 2, 2020