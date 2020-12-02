Melvyn JENKINS

  • "So sorry to hear of the passing of Melvyn. A kind and..."
  • "Our neighbour, our friend, thank you for your expertise,..."
    - Moana Phillips-Edwards
  • "So sad to hear we lost melvyn My aroha goes out. To..."
Service Information
A Simple Cremation & Burials
233 Carrington Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-023-6236
Service
Friday, Dec. 4, 2020
12:00 p.m.
Taranaki Crematorium
Junction Road
New Plymouth
Death Notice

JENKINS, Melvyn (Mel):
Sadly passed away at Taranaki Base Hospital, New Plymouth, on Tuesday 1 December 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late 'Jossy'. Cherished father of Gina, Cub & Jaz, James, Simone, Pete & Dylan. Loving Grandpa of Ben, Caelyn, Lucan, and Poppy. Best friend of Dex. Loved brother of Goose.
Rest in peace
our precious Dad.
A service to farewell Mel will be held at the Taranaki Crematorium, Junction Road, New Plymouth, at 12.00 noon on Friday 4th December 2020.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Dec. 2, 2020
