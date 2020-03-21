JENSEN, Merle Kathleen:

Merle's family wish to sincerely thank all those who supported us by sending flowers, cards, letters and baking during Merle's illness and subsequent passing. We have lost a very special person and wish to acknowledge and thank all those who attended the funeral service and helped us celebrate the life of someone so very dear to us all. We would also like to thank Abraham's Funeral Home for their care at this time and also all hospital and hospice staff involved in Merle's care. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



