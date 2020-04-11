JULL,
Mervyn Henry Godfrey:
Peacefully on 8 April 2020 in New Plymouth. Much loved husband of Linnea for 60 years. Loving father of Deborah Drew, father and father-in-law of Adrienne and Dave Robson, and loved and respected father of Brendon Jull. Dearly loved grandpa of Stephanie (Rees), Richard, and Angus Drew; Julia, Katie, Helena, and Louisa Robson; Hamish, William, and Oliver Jull. Great-grandfather of Octavia Rees. A private cremation has been held. The family would like to sincerely thank Brooklands Rest Home for the care of Merv over the last two and a half years. Any correspondence to The Jull family, C/-PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 11, 2020