REX, Mervyn:
Of Warkworth, passed away on 13th September 2019, at Northaven Retirement Village, aged 86 years. His sons; Adrian and Nigel, thank his many friends for the care and love they have shown him over the last few years. He will live on in the memories of friends, sons, daughters-in-law and grandchidren, and leaves a proud legacy. A service celebrating Mervyn's life will be held at Warkworth Methodist Church, Neville Street, Warkworth, on Thursday 3rd October 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Jason Morrison
Funeral Services
FDANZ Warkworth
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 24, 2019