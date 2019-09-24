Mervyn REX

Guest Book
  • "All welcome at the funeral service in Warkworth."
    - Adrian Rex
Service Information
Jason Morrison Funeral Services
24 Whitaker Road
, Auckland
0941
094257707
Death Notice

REX, Mervyn:
Of Warkworth, passed away on 13th September 2019, at Northaven Retirement Village, aged 86 years. His sons; Adrian and Nigel, thank his many friends for the care and love they have shown him over the last few years. He will live on in the memories of friends, sons, daughters-in-law and grandchidren, and leaves a proud legacy. A service celebrating Mervyn's life will be held at Warkworth Methodist Church, Neville Street, Warkworth, on Thursday 3rd October 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Jason Morrison
Funeral Services
FDANZ Warkworth
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.