TOFTS,
Mervyn James (Merv):
(Reg. #14653 RNZN) Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital, New Plymouth, on Saturday, 20th July 2019. Aged 85 years. Much loved husband of the late Elsie, loved father and father-in-law of Sharon (Hamilton), Jimmy and Shazz (Eltham), Kaye and Kim Stevenson (Westport), Paul and Tracey (Stratford), loved grandad of Casy and Dakota; Cameron, Daniel and Annalee, loved brother of Frances. All messages to the Tofts family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352, or heavenaddress.com In preference to flowers a donation to the Etham RSA would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Requiem Mass for Merv will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Stanners Street, Eltham, on Wednesday, 24th July 2019 at 12.00 noon.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 22 to July 23, 2019