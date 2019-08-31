Mervyn WEBSTER

Death Notice

WEBSTER, Mervyn Richard:
Passed away following a short illness on 29th August 2019. Aged 84. Loving husband and friend of the late June. Loved and cherished Dad and father-in-law of Joanne and Michael McCreanor, Linley and Giles Gilling. Adored Grandad of Kimberley, Matthew, Alex and Emma and Great-Grandad to Riley. A funeral service to celebrate Mervyn's life will be held on Tuesday 3rd September at 2.00pm, in Christ Church Anglican, Coles Crescent, Papakura. All communications to Ensom Funeral Services, 15 East Street, Papakura, Auckland 2110.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 31, 2019
