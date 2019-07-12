RAMSDALE, Meryl Field:
Peacefully at Riverside Lifecare on Wednesday 10 July 2019, aged 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Bill for 39 years. Dearly loved mother of Philip, and Stuart. Loved Grandma of Kate, Angie, Baden, Celina; Amy, Anna, Liam, Abbie, and her great-grandchildren. Daughter of the late Belle and Baden Moverley. Sister of Myrna, and the late Elaine, Claribel, Nev, Max, and Lyn. All messages to the Ramsdale Family may be sent c/- 172 Lemon Street, New Plymouth 4312. A graveside service to celebrate Meryl's life will be held at Hautapu Cemetery, Victoria Road, Cambridge, on Saturday 13 July 2019, at 1.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 12 to July 13, 2019