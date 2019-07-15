MONTGOMERIE,
Mhyre Laughton:
Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday 12 July 2019, aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of Pat. Much loved Mum, mother-in-law, Nana, and Great-Nana of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Taranaki would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages to 24 Ihaia Street, Waitara. A service for Mhyre will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Nelson Street, Waitara on Tuesday 16 July 2019, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Waitara Cemetery, at 12.30pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 15, 2019