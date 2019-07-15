Mhyre MONTGOMERIE

Guest Book
  • "To Pat and whanau sorry to hear the loss of Mhyre our..."
    - Mariea Martin
  • "To Pat and family. So sorry to hear of Myre's passing. We..."
    - David and Sheryl Page
  • "Words are hard to express but just know we are thinking of..."
    - Vicki Thornton
  • "So sorry to hear this sad news. Love to Uncle Pat and all..."
    - Barbara Gault (Hopson)
  • "Our thoughts are with you Chris & Felix O'Carroll Thames"
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Death Notice

MONTGOMERIE,
Mhyre Laughton:
Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday 12 July 2019, aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of Pat. Much loved Mum, mother-in-law, Nana, and Great-Nana of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Taranaki would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages to 24 Ihaia Street, Waitara. A service for Mhyre will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Nelson Street, Waitara on Tuesday 16 July 2019, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Waitara Cemetery, at 12.30pm.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 15, 2019
