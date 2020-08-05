BUTLER, Michael Raymus:
09.08.1948 – 02.08.2020
Michael died on Sunday, 2nd August 2020, at Jean Sandel Retirement Village Hospital. Cherished husband of Heather, much-loved and respected father of Philippa and Stephen, father-in-law of Jeremy Kilty and Sarah Butler, and Gramps to William and Eleanor Kilty; Hannah, Daniel and Rebecca Butler. Son of the late Albert (Ray) and Edna Butler and brother and brother-in-law of Judy and Barry Thomas; Roxanne and Brian Kelly, Christine and Dennis Clark, Michael Luxford (dec), Mark (dec) and Rose Luxford. Friends and family are invited to Michael's funeral service at 2.30 pm on Friday, 7th August 2020, to be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Powderham Street, New Plymouth. In lieu of flowers a donation to Alzheimers Taranaki would be much appreciated and can be left at the service.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 5, 2020