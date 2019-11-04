Michael GIBBONS

Death Notice

GIBBONS, Michael John:
At Taranaki Base Hospital, on Saturday, 2nd November, 2019, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Eleanor for 59 years. Loved Dad of Wayne and Trish, Stevie (deceased), John and Sharyn, Cherie and Paul, and Shane. Loved Grandad of Brooklin and Jesse, Nathan, Ashton, Noah, Brian, Emma, and Samantha. Loved brother of Gordon, Peter (deceased), Kevin (deceased) and Annette. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be greatly appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. All messages may be sent to "The Gibbons Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A celebration of Michael's life will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Friday, 8 November, at 2.30pm, followed by a private cremation.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
