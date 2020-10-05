HARRIS,
Michael Sean (Mike):
At home on Saturday, 3 October 2020, aged 47. Dearly loved best friend and soul mate of Caroline. Cherished son of Don and Deb, and Jenny and Bob. Loved brother of Paul and Jo, Kyla-Jayne and Avi, Alex, Lauren, and Corey. Messages may be left on Mike's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/mike. A service to celebrate Mike's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Thursday, 8 October 2020, at 2pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 5, 2020