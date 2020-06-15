Michael HARTLEY

Guest Book
  • "Thinking of you all at this sad time Deepest Sympathy Fay..."
  • "Thinking of all of you. RIP Uncle Mike."
    - Nicole Gilmour
  • "R.I.P Mike, The boys and I have many fond memories of you...."
  • "Our thoughts are with you and your Family Faye Noeline..."
    - Noeline Ashcroft
  • "RIP Mike [a.k.a. Chook] I will not ever forget your..."
    - Bruce Walker
Service Information
Brian Darth Funeral Services limited
17 Nash Road Road
Stratford, Taranaki
4393
067657672
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 16, 2020
11:00 a.m.
The Taranaki Crematorium Chapel
Junction Road
New Plymouth
View Map
Death Notice

HARTLEY, Michael:
Peacefully passed a week after his 74th birthday. Loved husband of Fay. Loved father of Ross, Kevin and Tony. Dearly loved grandy of Madison, Jeremy; Jack and Shontae; dearly loved great-grandy to Lucy. The family would like to say thank you to The Taranaki Base Hospital and Summerset Rest Home for the great service. All messages to the Hartley family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Michael at The Taranaki Crematorium Chapel, Junction Road, New Plymouth, on Tuesday, 16th June at 11.00am.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 15 to June 16, 2020
