HARTLEY, Michael:
Peacefully passed a week after his 74th birthday. Loved husband of Fay. Loved father of Ross, Kevin and Tony. Dearly loved grandy of Madison, Jeremy; Jack and Shontae; dearly loved great-grandy to Lucy. The family would like to say thank you to The Taranaki Base Hospital and Summerset Rest Home for the great service. All messages to the Hartley family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Michael at The Taranaki Crematorium Chapel, Junction Road, New Plymouth, on Tuesday, 16th June at 11.00am.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 15 to June 16, 2020