Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hardings Funeral Services 17 Regent Street- Postal 605 Hawera , Taranaki 062788633 Death Notice



Michael George (Mike):

Passed peacefully at home after a long battle on Tuesday 13th October 2020, aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Margaret. Much loved and adored dad of Stephanie and Derryn Phillips, Nicola and Mark, Andrea and Brent, Mary and Kieran, Christine and Ben. Loved grandad of Jorja, Amy; and Clodagh. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made in memory of Mike to Leukaemia and Blood Cancer NZ, these may be left at his service. Any communications may be made to the Holmes Family, C/- PO Box 605, Hawera 4640, or by visiting his tribute page www.hardingsfuneals.co.nz/holmes-michael-george-mike/ Family and friends are invited to celebrate Mike's life at Our Lady Star of the Sea Whitcombe Road, Opunake, on Friday 16th October 2020 commencing at 11.00am, after which Mike will be laid to rest at the Opunake Cemetery. Rosary will be prayed in the church on Thursday at 5.30pm.







HOLMES,Michael George (Mike):Passed peacefully at home after a long battle on Tuesday 13th October 2020, aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Margaret. Much loved and adored dad of Stephanie and Derryn Phillips, Nicola and Mark, Andrea and Brent, Mary and Kieran, Christine and Ben. Loved grandad of Jorja, Amy; and Clodagh. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made in memory of Mike to Leukaemia and Blood Cancer NZ, these may be left at his service. Any communications may be made to the Holmes Family, C/- PO Box 605, Hawera 4640, or by visiting his tribute page www.hardingsfuneals.co.nz/holmes-michael-george-mike/ Family and friends are invited to celebrate Mike's life at Our Lady Star of the Sea Whitcombe Road, Opunake, on Friday 16th October 2020 commencing at 11.00am, after which Mike will be laid to rest at the Opunake Cemetery. Rosary will be prayed in the church on Thursday at 5.30pm. Published in Taranaki Daily News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Taranaki Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers