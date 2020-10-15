HOLMES,
Michael George (Mike):
Passed peacefully at home after a long battle on Tuesday 13th October 2020, aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Margaret. Much loved and adored dad of Stephanie and Derryn Phillips, Nicola and Mark, Andrea and Brent, Mary and Kieran, Christine and Ben. Loved grandad of Jorja, Amy; and Clodagh. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made in memory of Mike to Leukaemia and Blood Cancer NZ, these may be left at his service. Any communications may be made to the Holmes Family, C/- PO Box 605, Hawera 4640, or by visiting his tribute page www.hardingsfuneals.co.nz/holmes-michael-george-mike/ Family and friends are invited to celebrate Mike's life at Our Lady Star of the Sea Whitcombe Road, Opunake, on Friday 16th October 2020 commencing at 11.00am, after which Mike will be laid to rest at the Opunake Cemetery. Rosary will be prayed in the church on Thursday at 5.30pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020