HOLMES,

Michael George (Mike):

Margaret and family would like to sincerely thank everyone for their support, baking, phone calls, flowers and cards following the passing of our beloved husband, dad and granddad on 13th October. We would also like to especially thank Dr Kay, Monday Oncology Staff and Hospice for their support. Thank you to those who donated to Leukaemia & Blood Cancer NZ. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude.





