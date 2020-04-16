JACOB, Michael Robert:
8.12.1960 - 12.4.2020
Michael (Jake), unexpectedly passed away peacefully at home. Dearly loved son of the late Colin and Jan Jacob. Loved brother of Allan and Mae, Garry and Kellee (Aus), David and Robyn, Craig, Kath (Aus), Vickie and Matt (Eng), Kelly and the late Murray. Loved Uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Best mate of Greenie. And Jake to all his many friends.
"Mama, put my guns in the ground
I can't shoot them anymore
That long black cloud is comin down
I feel I'm knockin' on heavens door."
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 16, 2020