MANNEX, Michael Joseph:
Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital on Saturday 6 July 2019, surrounded by his loving family, in his 90th year. Happily reunited with his beloved Valerie. Much loved Dad and father-in-law of Teresa and Grant, Ray and Tanya, Gary (deceased), Colin and Kylie, Philip and Nicky, Christine and Hic, Jocelyn and Mike. Proud Grandad of all his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. All messages to the Mannex family C/- 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth 4312 or may be left on Michael's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/michael.
Donations to New Zealand Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Requiem Mass for Michael will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Standish Street, Inglewood on Thursday 11 July 2019 at 11.00am to be followed by his burial at Inglewood Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 8, 2019