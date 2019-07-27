Acknowledgement

MANNEX,

Michael Joseph (Mick):

Teresa, Ray, Colin, Philip, Christine, Jocelyn, and family and extended family, would sincerely like to thank everyone for their kindness, support and condolences given to us in the recent passing of our dad, grandad, great-grandad, great-great-grandad and friend. For the love shared, cards, baking, flowers, prayers, phone calls, text messages and visits. Those who couldn't travel your sympathy messages were gratefully received. Those who travelled from near and far thank you. Marcus, your special farewell to Grandad at the farm; Phil, driving dad on his last journey; and all our family and friends who all contributed in many ways. Dad would have been very proud but also confused about all the fuss. Truly memorable. Thank you Father Freddie Barte, Dravitzki girls (Dad would have loved your music, the family connection goes way back - thank you), Taranaki Base Hospital ICU staff, Ambulance, Eagars Funerals for your support and guidance and compassion during this time. Please accept this as a personel thank you and acknowledgement from all of Mick's family.



