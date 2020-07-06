MANNEX,
Michael Joseph (Mick):
Passed one year ago today, July 6, 2019. Respected and loved Dad, Grandad and Great-Grandad
Remembering you is easy, we do it every day.
Missing you is the heartache that will never go away.
Chrissie, Hic, Damo, Shannelle (dec), Marcus, Cooper, Carter and Chanel.
Dad,
What we would give to say hello dad, grandad in the way we did so many times.
We miss our talks
We miss the stories
We miss your humour
We miss you.
Jocelyn, Mike, Karl, Ben and Grace.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 6, 2020