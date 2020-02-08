MARKS, Michael John:
Suddenly, but peacefully, at Taranaki Base Hospital on Friday 7th February 2020, aged 52 years. Loved son of the late Margaret and Jim Johnson and the late Reginald Marks. Loved brother of Lyle and Raewyn, Wayne and Jocelyn, Peter and Leonie, Brian, and Liz. Loved step-brother of Maurice (dec), Cole (dec), Vance, Scott and Jean. Loved Uncle to many. Loved father of Daniel. All messages to the Marks family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. In lieu of flowers donations to the family would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Michael will be held in the Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Monday 10th February 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020