MERRICK, Michael Joseph:
Aged 57. Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at home on Wednesday 9 October 2019. Loved son of the late Margaret and Noel Merrick. Loved father of Katherine Margaret Merrick and her partner Darn Graham. Also, a loved brother, uncle, great-uncle, mentor and friend to many. A private burial has been carried out with immediate family, only as per Dad's wishes. Dad is buried at Awanui Cemetery.
Forever in our hearts
and minds.
