  • "To Mike's family. My deepest sympathy to you all with the..."
    - Lillian Hall
  • "Very sorry to read of Michaels passing, thinking of you all..."
    - Bev Green
Service Information
Vospers Funeral Home
257 Devon St East
New Plymouth , Taranaki
067590912
MERRICK, Michael Joseph:
Aged 57. Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at home on Wednesday 9 October 2019. Loved son of the late Margaret and Noel Merrick. Loved father of Katherine Margaret Merrick and her partner Darn Graham. Also, a loved brother, uncle, great-uncle, mentor and friend to many. A private burial has been carried out with immediate family, only as per Dad's wishes. Dad is buried at Awanui Cemetery.
Forever in our hearts
and minds.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 19, 2019
