O'DEA, Fr Michael Arthur:
On May 16th, 2020, peacefully at Summerset Hospital, Paraparaumu. Respected Priest of the Archdiocese of Wellington. Dearly loved son of the late Daniel and Josephine. Much loved brother of the late Patrick, Mary, and John; Dan, Peter, Rose, and Bernadette Goulden. Loved by his nieces and nephews. Messages to "the O'Dea family" may be placed in Fr Michael's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 723, Paraparaumu. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Harbour City Funeral Home, 300 Kapiti Road, Paraparaumu, on Wednesday, May 20th, 2020. Due to the Covid-19 restriction on numbers this is to be by invitation only. Fr Michael's Requiem Mass will be "Live Streamed" for those who are unable to attend. Please visit www.tributes.co.nz to request access to the Live Stream of his Requiem Mass. A Graveside ceremony will take place in the Catholic Diocesan Plot at Hawera Cemetery on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at 1.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 19, 2020