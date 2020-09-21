PERI, Michael James (Mick):
Passed away suddenly at home on Sunday, 20th September 2020 after a short illness, aged 61 years. Loved son of Peggy and the late Brian. Beloved husband of Ann-Maree. Loved Dad of Kea and Sharn, Tane, and the late Kane. All messages to the Peri family, c/o PO Box 4016 New Plymouth, or online at wabraham.co.nz. Mick will be at home 13 Karaka Street, Merrilands. The funeral service will be at the family residence on Wednesday, 23rd September at 11:00am. followed by burial at Waitara Cemetery, where Mick will be at rest beside his dad.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2020