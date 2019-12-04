SEAVER,
Michael Desmond (Mike):
Mike cut his last key at work before he left this world on Tuesday 3rd December 2019, aged 60 years. He was an adored soulmate and husband of Mary, and the best dad and doting father of Maren, Joey, and the late Jez. Instead of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice Taranaki, you may leave these donations at Mike's service. A service to celebrate Mike's contribution to Hawera history will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Hawera, on Saturday 7th December 2019, commencing at 11.00am, after which the funeral will move to the Hawera Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019