SEAVER, Michael Desmond:

Mary, Maren, Joey and their extended family wish to sincerely thank those who offered their support during and after the loss of Mike. A special thanks to our hospice nurses Breeda, and Lynne - you were a great help and comfort to us throughout Mike's journey. A big thank you to Kelly, Jordie, Brittany, and Father Craig. Also, if you donated to Hospice, thank you. Mike was definitely one in a million, his love, warmth, and generosity will be sorely missed by many. Almost as much as the beer fridge misses him…! Thank you all.



