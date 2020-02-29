SEAVER, Michael Desmond:
Mary, Maren, Joey and their extended family wish to sincerely thank those who offered their support during and after the loss of Mike. A special thanks to our hospice nurses Breeda, and Lynne - you were a great help and comfort to us throughout Mike's journey. A big thank you to Kelly, Jordie, Brittany, and Father Craig. Also, if you donated to Hospice, thank you. Mike was definitely one in a million, his love, warmth, and generosity will be sorely missed by many. Almost as much as the beer fridge misses him…! Thank you all.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Feb. 29, 2020