WATSON, Michael
Kahamatarau (Mike):
Reg. No. 596799 Sgt. RNZAF. Passed away peacefully at the Marlborough Hospice on 13 August 2020, in his 83rd year, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Joan for 57 years. A loved father and father-in-law of Raymond and Michelle, Terry and Karyn, Dave and Jenny, and a loving grandfather to his grandkids, Reuben, Lily, and Conor; Michael and Samantha. A loved brother of Myra (deceased), Lucy, Joe, Rosemary, Regina (deceased), Gail, Barney, Chrissy (deceased), and Elaine, and uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Messages to c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Marlborough Hospice, c/- PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated. At Mike's request, a private family service will be held with a Memorial Service to be notified at a later date.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 17, 2020